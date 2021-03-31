‘Hoppy’ Easter celebrations

The Easter weekend is one of the most anticipated on the annual calendar.

With public holidays bookending the usual Saturday-Sunday pairing, residents get a chance to really relax and dive into fun activities. There will be no shortage of them this year, particularly as people had to miss out on the time-honoured tradition of camping in 2020; they are raring to go!

Camping

From early in the week, tents started to pop up on beaches and cleared areas of land, indicating that claims were being staked. Although modern conveniences such as generators, smart devices and battery-operated everything have crept into the ‘roughing it’ experience, there are still plenty of ways for locals to go back to basics, such as fishing and cooking on a grill under the stars.

At the heart of this tradition is spending time with friends and family, enjoying the beauty of nature.

As is always the case when it comes to camping in the great outdoors, there are simple rules to follow to make it a pleasant experience for everyone and avoid disaster.

Ensure you have a first aid kit, any prescription medications and bug spray.

Deposit trash in nearby receptacles, or remove it from the site and dispose of it at home.

Be aware of plants such as Maiden Plum that can cause rashes or burns.

Practise fire safety at all times.

In essence, be respectful of the campsite and leave it the way you found it for others to enjoy. The Department of Environmental Health is placing additional garbage containers at popular camping locations in an effort to keep sites clean over the holiday.

Weekend events

Hotels, restaurants and other venues are offering many ways to keep all ages occupied this weekend. From brunches to Easter Egg hunts, you’ll be hopping from place to place just to fit it all in.

Friday

Good Friday Campfire Feast

6pm at Kaibo

As many residents tend to take a staycation in the eastern districts, booking the Campfire Feast at Kaibo just makes sense. One inclusive price gains guests access to jerk chicken, wood-roasted red snapper and Cayman-style beef with all the fixings. Save room for the grilled pineapple and s’mores fondue.

Saturday

Easter Festival & Scavenger Hunt

9am-4pm at Cayman Turtle Centre

You know the story about the turtle and the hare, but what about the turtle and the Easter Bunny? All will be revealed at the Cayman Turtle Centre, the perfect space for an Easter Egg scavenger hunt. There will also be games, activities and crafts, with live music and a barbeque poolside from noon-4pm. Children 12-and-under get in free if they bring along three plastic items to be recycled.

Pony Park

10am-noon at the Equestrian Center

Arts, crafts, pony rides and more are happening at the Equestrian Center off the Linford Pierson Highway, along with an epic Easter Egg hunt. This place is magical for kids, with wildlife to discover at every turn.

Easter Eggstravaganza

11am at the Westin

The Westin is making a day of it, starting with a scavenger hunt at 11:30am. Families can join in the sandcastle competition, play themed games, create Easter crafts, have their faces painted and then settle in for the open-air movie on the beach. What’s playing? Why, ‘Hop’, of course. Rent a cabana on the beach and laze the hours away in comfort. Pre-registration for the event is required. Call 321-5513 or email [email protected] to book your spot.

Afternoon Tea

11:30am at The Ritz-Carlton

These Easter teas will be held on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday with seatings at 11:30am-1:30pm and 2:30-4:30pm. Tea, finger sandwiches, scones and pastries are included, along with an egg hunt.

Easter Egg Hunt

Noon-1pm at Tillies

Hunt for Easter Eggs on Seven Mile Beach, courtesy of Tillies. In case you’re worried about chocolate disappearing into the sand, fear not! There will be a garden specifically created for the occasion. An egg roll competition and special prizes are also included in the event’s offerings. Book a table at [email protected]

Easter at Bayshore

4-6pm at Bayshore Mall

Head to George Town and the Bayshore Mall for a scavenger hunt and the chance to win terrific prizes. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance with steel pan music, refreshments, popcorn, cotton candy and face painting also on the schedule.

Sunday

Enchanted Forest Brunch

11am-3pm at The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton is pulling out all the stops for its brunch, being held in the ballroom. Indulge in multiple food stations and flowing Champagne while the kiddies play at an interactive craft corner. They can also go hunting for those elusive Easter Eggs on the Great Lawn at noon or 1:30pm. Reservations recommended.

Easter Brunch

11am-3pm at Tillies

Tillies has become renowned for its themed events, so no doubt this brunch celebrating Easter and spring will be up to its usual standard. Dine by the beach in style.

Easter at Agua

11:30am-2:30pm

Even if you’ve been to brunch at Agua before, you’ll want to take a look at the menu for this special Easter version. Expect upgraded cuisine and Champagne instead of prosecco. Wine and cocktails are also included in the one price, with food served to tables family-style.

Pane & Pasta Brunch

11:30am-3pm

What is Mimosa Salad? Prepare to find out at Pane & Pasta, located in Camana Bay. A nice price for bottomless food, plus additional flat rate for bottomless beer and wine selections, takes you through starters like that salad, delicious main courses, sides and dessert. Reservations are only being taken through Thursday night so act now or miss out on your brunch tour of Italy.

Brunch at Beach House

Noon-3pm at the Marriott

If you are staycationing at the Marriott over the Easter weekend, there will be lots to do, with candle-making classes, movie night and sunset painting on the menu. However, one of the highlights is the annual Easter Brunch which features an Easter Egg hunt. Mum and Dad can relax with some bubbly while the kids take part in games designed specifically for them. It’s an eggs-ellent way to spend an afternoon.

Monday

Kitefest

1-4pm at Kaibo

What’s that in the sky? It’s not a bird, or a plane… it’s a kite! Kitefest is back at Kaibo on Monday, welcoming high-flyers to come and join in the festivities. All proceeds from entry fees and kite sales will be used to support animal charity One Dog At A Time. There is no admission to attend, but a $10 donation is requested for those wishing to enter the prize draw.

Dance in the sand to live music, while sipping on a Kite Runner cocktail. Registration is from 1-2pm with competition judging from 2-3pm.