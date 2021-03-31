Sweet treats for spring: Bird Bakery Lemon Bars

Entrepreneur, TV personality and celebrity chef Elizabeth Chambers has been living in the Cayman Islands for the past year.

Therefore, when we asked her if she would be willing to share one of her delectable Bird Bakery recipes for our Easter section, she was more than happy to oblige.

Cooking and baking runs in Chambers’ family tree, and she learned almost everything she knows from her British grandmother. She tends to keep her secret ingredients pretty close to her chest, so having her spill the beans on her famous lemon bars is a treat!

Bird Bakery Lemon Bars

Crust ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

1 egg, beaten

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ tablespoon vanilla

Filling ingredients:

5 large eggs

1 egg yolk

3 cups granulated sugar

1½ tablespoons fresh lemon zest

¾ cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup all-purpose flour

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Crust preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Position the rack in centre of the oven. Coat a 9×13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line pan with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add in the butter. Mix on low for 30 seconds, then add in the sugar and beat until smooth. Slowly add in the egg, flour and vanilla, continuously scraping the bottom of bowl. Beat just until the mixture forms a smooth dough. Once finished, evenly press the dough into the bottom and about 3/4 inch up the sides of the prepared pan. Refrigerate the crust for 20 minutes, and then bake for 15-20 minutes until the crust is lightly browned. Set aside to cool.

Filling preparation:

In a large bowl, beat eggs and yolk until thick. Slowly add the sugar and zest and continue beating. Whisk in lemon juice and flour, alternating each ingredient until well combined. Refrigerate the mixture for 20 minutes.

To assemble and bake:

When crust is slightly cool, pour the filling into the crust and bake until set, about 15-20 minutes. Cool to room temperature and then refrigerate about 1 hour. Using parchment edges, lift from pan. Sift the powdered sugar over the top and cut into squares or bars.

