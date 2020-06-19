Virtual workout fundraiser slated for Saturday

The sheltering-in-place regulations have hit a lot of people around the midriff.

Some have gained weight due to a combination of less exercise and stress-eating, while others have become seriously worried about where their next meal is coming from.

The ‘One Palm x Torch’d’ event, being streamed on Instagram @IsaacBoots on Saturday morning – starting at 10am – is aiming to tackle both issues at once.

Supporters can donate and tune in to jump-start their body’s muscles by following the Torch’d workout, which combines a flow of body resistance, dance conditioning and targeted repetition. Those donations, in turn, will be distributed between The Conscious Kid, Cayman Food Bank and No Kid Hungry organisations.

Hosted by entrepreneur and BIRD Bakery CEO, Elizabeth Chambers; creator of Torch’d and celebrity fitness trainer, Isaac Boots; founder and creative director of Palm Heights Hotel, Gabriella Khalil; and philanthropist Tami Maines, the event is designed to motivate those who have the funds to give to the vulnerable in this particularly difficult time.

“We wanted to do something to make a difference,” said Chambers, who revealed that she, Khalil and Maines were not originally supposed to be in Cayman at this time, but like so many others, found themselves staying due to the global COVID-19 situation.

It turned out to be a serendipitous change of plans. The three banded together to create Open Palm – a charitable initiative designed to aid and give a boost to myriad causes, from youth groups to marginalised communities.

In the days leading up to ‘One Palm x Torch’d’, they have already hit their goal of $50,000 for the Cayman Food Bank, and $10,000 for The Conscious Kid, an organisation dedicated to developing healthy racial identities for children across the US, while promoting inclusion. They have therefore added No Kid Hungry as one of the beneficiaries – a US-based charity focussed on providing food programmes for children in need.

The demands on the Cayman Food Bank are unprecedented. Its operating costs are presently $8,000-a-month. “We were told that they were only funded through mid-July,” said Chambers, adding that it was imperative to find a way to support the local charity so it could keep operating and continue to feed families in the community.

Not only has Open Palm raised funds to donate, it has also been running a food drive, collecting items that will be handed over to the food bank on 26 June.

To join the workout live at 10am on Saturday, visit @isaacboots on Instagram.

To donate, visit www.openpalm.org.