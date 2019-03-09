Riders compete in national dressage show

Cayman’s dressage riders tacked up Sunday to compete in the second of three national dressage shows scheduled for this season.

The event was held at the Equestrian Center on the Linford Pierson Highway and saw 30 entries for the day. It was sponsored by the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation.

United States Equestrian Federation’s Valerie Swygert, of Lexington, South Carolina, flew in to judge the show. This was her first time in Grand Cayman to judge a dressage show, and she said she was very impressed in Cayman’s dressage level and is looking forward to returning one day to see the progression of the riders.

At the start of the day, Jessica McTaggart and her horse, Loris 7, rode the Prix St. Georges Test, competing together for the second time at an international level. Ms. McTaggart is aiming to qualify for the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games with Loris 7, who she has trained through the levels since purchasing him as a 4 year old in Germany.

Among the riders competing in Sunday’s show was Claire Loebell, a new rider to the CIEF Dressage show, who was paired with Nala. She placed 2nd in the USDF B Test – Adult.

Special mention goes to Junior rider Kayla Mannisto, who scored an impressive 71.207 percent with her mount Pony Up in the Training Level 3 Test, and was also named High Point Champion Junior.

Jessica McTaggart, who was named High Point Champion Adult, earned a notable 71.806 percent at First Level Test 3 riding Blue Ridge Dream On.

The next dressage show will take place on March 17 at 8 a.m. at the Equestrian Center. Spectators are welcome and admission is free.