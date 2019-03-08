Armed men enter Birch Tree Hill residence

Two armed individuals entered a residence in the Birch Tree Hill area of West Bay on Wednesday and demanded money from the occupants, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

One of the men reportedly carried what appeared to be a handgun and the other carried a long, metal object.

A struggle between one of the men and an occupant of the house ensued, after which the men fled the location, police reported.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

No arrests have been made. The matter is under investigation.

Anyone with tips regarding the incident can contact the West Bay CID at 949-3999 or provide an anonymous tip through the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.