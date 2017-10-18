The Department of Agriculture has established a temporary quarantine facility for pets from hurricane disaster areas that do not meet existing import conditions.

The department collaborated with the National Workforce Development Agency to hire a Caymanian intern to help take care of the pets, which are mostly coming from the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Anguilla.

The hired intern is 19-year-old Kameron D’Hue, who began Oct. 9 and will receive “hand-on training and development” while actively contributing to the care of the housed animals, the department stated in a press release.

“The Department of Agriculture is indeed very pleased to be able to partner with the NWDA and to be able to use this opportunity to enable a young Caymanian to gain invaluable experience in the workplace in general and specifically in the area of animal welfare and the care and maintenance of pet animals,” Director of Agriculture Adrian Estwick said.

Mr. D’Hue stated in the release, “It’s really great to know that I’m working alongside those responsible for keeping this historical industry alive and I would encourage the younger generation to explore various roles available in agriculture.

“I would like to give an enormous thanks to the NWDA and the DOA for this surreal experience and to my family for their support.”