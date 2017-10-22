50 Years Ago: Ad agency represents Cayman

In the Oct. 25, 1967 edition of The Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of The Cayman Compass, there was news of an advertising agency representing the Cayman Islands interests abroad.

“Did you know that the Cayman Islands have an Advertising Agent in New York? We are most fortunate in being represented by a very large firm in that city at no cost to us!

“All advertising agencies get their percentage from the advertisers and normally no large concern would be interested in such small business, but Mr. Robert M. Miller of Lee-Myles Associates Inc. came here first as a tourist and liked the islands so much he is anxious to help us.

“He was here from the 18th to 21st on business, the main purpose of his visit being to have discussions with the Advertising Committee of the Tourist Board about our advertising programme for 1968.

“Mr. Miller has submitted to the Tourist Board examples of new ideas for next year and also went into the programming of the ads. On Saturday morning, he had an appointment with His Honour the Administrator to acquaint him with the suggestions put forward.

“The assistance of somebody as well-known and as skilled in advertising as Mr. Miller is indeed most helpful and should be of great value in enabling us to promote tourism in the North American Continent.”