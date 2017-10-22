Seniors were treated to an afternoon of tasty treats and entertainment in the Olive Miller Garden at the Pines Retirement Home on Thursday.

It was the sixth Department of Children and Family Services-planned event on Grand Cayman marking Older Persons Month.

Women from the Pink Ladies Volunteer Corps served up an assortment of delectable sweets and savory appetizers for about 100 seniors, while Dexter Bodden, also known as “The Calypso Cowboy,” entertained with musical performances. Mr. Bodden took music requests specially requested by seniors.

Birthday celebrants for October were also recognized.

“Our seniors deserve the best that we can give,” said Lynda Mitchell, the manager of the Pines.

“Hosting the tea party and letting them know how much we truly adore them made this a very special event for them and The Pines Retirement Home and staff.”

She said putting our seniors first, celebrating them throughout the month of October, made this event even more exceptional. “The seniors appreciated treats served by The Pink Ladies, and they were well entertained by guitarist Dexter Bodden. We look forward to next year’s event,” she said.

The Tea Party was hosted by the staff of the Pines Retirement Home.

“The Department of Children and Family Services throughout this October is tapping into the talents and highlighting the contributions of older persons in the Caymanian society,” said Leanora Wynter-Young, social worker manager at the Department of Children and Family Services.

Older Persons Month 2017 officially opened with a church service at the Agape Family Centre on Sunday, Oct. 1.