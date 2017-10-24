The Intertrust Island Striders raise funds by running

A group of Intertrust runners is hitting its training peak in preparation for the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon in December, and the runners are raising funds along the way.

Over the past eight weeks, the Intertrust Island Striders have run more than 8,000 miles in total. With 25 cents donated by Intertrust for every mile run, this brings the amount raised for the Special Needs Foundation Cayman so far to $2,150 with another eight weeks still to go.

Led by Scott Ruby and in conjunction with CrossFit 7 Mile, the 40-person strong team of runners has been training three times a week since August.

Susie Bodden of the SNFC said, “We are so excited on two levels, firstly that any money raised will benefit our special needs children and their families; but also secondly that a large group of people are thinking about us every mile that they run, knowing that the more running they do, the more they benefit those in need.”

It is anticipated that the group will run at least another 8,000 miles before the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon on Dec. 3.