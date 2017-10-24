Harneys was the winner of Best Offshore Law Firm at the HFM U.S. Hedge Fund Services Awards. It was Harneys’ third win from HFM this year. The firm was also awarded Best Offshore Law Firm – Client Service at the HFM European Hedge Fund Services Awards in April and Best Offshore Law Firm at the HFM Asia Hedge Fund Services Awards in September.

The HFM U.S. Hedge Fund Service Awards recognize law firms that have provided outstanding client service, innovation and expertise in financial services.

Cayman-based funds partner Ian Gobin said, “We are honored to once again receive this award from HFM. Harneys continues to increase market share and grow our reputation for high-quality fund advice across our global team and we are achieving this through our focus on uncompromising client service and delivery of results.”

The latest win came just weeks after Hedgeweek named Harneys as Best Offshore Law Firm – Global at their annual awards ceremony on Sept. 21.

Harneys recently announced the expansion of its investment fund teams in the BVI, London and the Cayman Islands. The firm said it has enjoyed several years of double digit growth and expanded its total global headcount to 492 as of October 2017.

In other news, Daniella Skotnicki joined the Cayman Islands funds practice of Harneys as a senior associate.

Ms. Skotnicki is experienced in all aspects of closed-ended and open-ended fund formation, ongoing compliance, restructuring and termination. She has worked with top tier investment managers and fund service providers as well as investors.