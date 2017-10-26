Power outage affects half of CUC customers

More than half of electricity consumers on Grand Cayman were affected by a power outage that lasted a little more than 90 minutes on Wednesday morning.

Caribbean Utilities Company said Thursday that approximately 15,000 of its 28,000 customers were impacted by the power outage. The impact was dispersed, affecting people in North Side, East End, Bodden Town, Savannah, Prospect and George Town.

The power outage occurred between 8:37 a.m. and 10:12 a.m. on Wednesday, and CUC said it was caused by a fault experienced on the transmission line between the South Sound and Prospect substations.

From there, it affected the Frank Sound and Bodden Town Substations.

According to a CUC news release, the outage only impacted Frank Sound and Bodden Town because of some previously scheduled maintenance that had taken down a backup power source.

A portion of the Eastern Transmission Loop between Rum Point and Frank Sound substations was out of service for maintenance, and the line was returned to service within minutes of the outage.

That gave power to people in the eastern districts and Bodden Town, with power to other customers restored once the fault had been isolated.

CUC crews were dispatched to the Prospect and South Sound substations within minutes of the power outage to assess the situation. The Prospect Substation currently remains offline.

A spokesperson for the Water Authority said that some of its customers also experienced a brief cessation of services related to the power outage on Wednesday. A few of the pump houses affected by the power outage did not perform as expected, but the Water Authority was able to resolve the problem and restore service quickly on Wednesday morning.