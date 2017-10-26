Snorkel gear reported stolen in repeat case

Thirty-five snorkel masks and seven pairs of fins were reported stolen from a Don Foster’s Dive boat Wednesday.

The gear was taken from a dive boat called the Skin Diver, docked at Palm Heights Drive in Snug Harbour, sometime between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Each item of equipment is labeled with “DFD” for “Don Foster’s Dive.”

The incident is the second in a week involving the same boat, police said.

Police have appealed to the public for any information regarding the theft. Tips can be submitted to the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or confidentially to 949-7777.