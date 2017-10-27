Power outage affects George Town

Caribbean Utilities Company customers in George Town are without power after an electrical feeder in the North Sound area went offline.

According to CUC communications officer Neil Murray, crews are looking into the outage, which occurred during a heavy downpour Friday afternoon.

People in the area witnessed a large white flash in the Industrial Park area around 4:05 p.m. immediately before the power went out.

CUC was unable to say immediately how long the outage would last.

The outage affects areas around North Sound Road, Shedden Road and Walkers Road.