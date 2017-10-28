Plans for an influx of 75 new police officers, a $9.6 million cash injection for education and funding for a series of major infrastructure projects were among the key commitments announced in government’s budget presentation Friday.

Premier Alden McLaughlin also outlined plans for a review of the National Conservation Law and preliminary discussions over an overhaul of government’s health insurance company, CINICO.

He confirmed increases to pension payments for seamen and veterans and an expansion of the Ready2Work jobs program to help get unemployed Caymanians in steady jobs.

Delivering his policy address following the state opening of Parliament and a brief Throne Speech from outgoing Governor Helen Kilpatrick, Mr. McLaughlin detailed some of the Government of National Unity’s key policy and spending commitments.

In his speech, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said the government expects to bring in revenues of $730.7 million in 2018 and $722.8 million in 2019, the two years covered by this budget. Operating expenses are forecast to run to $644.1 million and $657.8 million for each year, for a combined surplus of nearly $150 million.

