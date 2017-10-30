NBA player to golf for charity in Cayman

Retired NBA player Adonal Foyle will be teeing up for charity at a golf tournament next month.

The golf tournament, which is being held in conjunction with the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic Basketball Tournament, is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19 at the North Sound Golf Club.

Foyle played for 13 seasons, the first 10 with the Golden State Warriors and last three with the Orlando Magic.

Upon his retirement, he spent two additional seasons with the Magic as their director of player development. A published author, national speaker and consultant, Foyle currently serves as the community ambassador for the World Champion Golden State Warriors.

Organizers say the charity golf event is expected to become an annual one, which will benefit three charities each year. All proceeds from the inaugural staging will go to Meals on Wheels, YMCA of the Cayman Islands and the Cayman Islands Basketball Association youth programs.

Registration is open to individuals and teams of four.

Foyle, originally from the island of St. Vincent, was adopted at the age of 15 by a couple who were professors at Colgate University in New York. While a member of the Colgate Raiders basketball team, he set an NCAA record with 492 career blocks which stood until 2002. During his NBA playing days, he was a defensive specialist, collecting more than 3,400 rebounds. He holds the Warriors’ franchise record for blocked shots at 1,140.

“We are very excited about Adonal joining us for the inaugural CI Classic Golf Tournament. His story is an amazing and inspirational one that speaks to the importance and the power of ambition, hard work and a little bit of good fortune,” said Coach Victor ‘Voot’ O’Garro, president of Caymax Sports Ltd., organizer and host of both events.

“He has a passion for youth, and has committed his life to serving young people and giving them a voice through basketball and political activism. We look forward to our local basketballers spending some time with him and learning from his vast experience both on and off the court.”

For more information about the Cayman Islands Classic Golf Tournament, log on to www.caymanislandsclassic.com or email Mr. O’Garro at [email protected]