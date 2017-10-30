Police warn drivers to watch out for trick-or-treaters at Halloween

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is warning drivers to drive with “extra care and precaution” on Halloween on Tuesday night, and to be on the lookout for children trick-or-treating.

Police are asking motorists to pay special attention in areas, such as Webster’s Estates and in Savannah areas, where trick-or-treaters usually go door to door.

“Parents are reminded that while walking [Tuesday] night with their children, they should ensure that they retain proper control of their children so that they do not venture onto the roadway and put themselves at risk. It is also recommended to wear reflective clothing or carry lights or torches of some kind in order to be seen by motorists,” police warned in an advisory.

The RCIPS also had a stern warning for anyone damaging property during Halloween, saying: “The police will also like to remind members of the public that damage to property and disorderly conduct is an offense in the Cayman Islands and that anyone vandalizing or damaging property [Tuesday] night will be dealt with as on any other night.”