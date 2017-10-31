Law enforcement recruitment fair to be held

Cayman’s law enforcement agencies will hold a recruitment fair next fair.

The 2017 Law Enforcement and Public Safety Recruitment Fair will take place from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Town Hall in George Town.

The joint drive will be hosted by the Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service, Cayman Islands Fire Service, Department of Immigration, Department of Labour and Pensions, Department of Public Safety Communications, the Cayman Islands Customs Department and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, according to a government press release.

Representatives of those agencies will present to talk to those interested in finding out more about careers in the law enforcement field.

“Staff members will also deliver brief presentations and demonstrate their specialist skills during the event, and will be available to answer any questions from the public,” the release noted.