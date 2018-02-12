Returning bishop to hold revival service

Prayers to be directed at families and young people

Bishop Juliette Fagan will host an “Island Wide Move of God” revival service on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Town Hall in George Town.

The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, is free.

Originally from Cayman, Bishop Fagan moved to Jamaica 14 years ago, but says she still has a passion to make sure her Caymanian counterparts receive prayer and deliverance.

With her revival service being held in the same day as the popular Cayman Agriculture Show, Bishop Fagan says she believes people will still come out to receive prophetic healing and deliverance.

She said she did not realize the conflict with the Agriculture Show until she got to Cayman and probably would have changed the date, she said, but God told her to “come now and bring the gospel.”

“The response I am getting is overwhelming and people are looking forward to it,” she added.

The morning service begins with a “war room” – when intercessors pray for communities and take part in praise and worship, the bishop said.

Bishop Fagan will be praying for families and young people, she said. She is also encouraging attendees to bring out envelopes with their prayer requests.

She is also inviting church leaders to attend with their members.

The service is a part of Bishop Fagan’s Vision Miracle Church of God.

She was ordained as a pastor in 1994 and as a bishop in 2000. She moved to Jamaica to continue her ministry. She said this will be her first time preaching in Cayman since moving to Jamaica.

Her ministry has two branches in Jamaica, and two in Florida.