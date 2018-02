A portion of West Bay Road between Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria Roundabout will be closed Tuesday night, Feb. 13, while work on the road’s new underpass is carried out.

Residents, employees and business customers can gain entry from the Galleria Roundabout for properties and businesses north of the underpass and from the Lawrence Boulevard entrance for those south of the underpass, advised Dart Real Estate.

The road will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.