Zunilda Anaya Baldovino pleaded not guilty in Summary Court on Tuesday to two charges of doing a reckless and negligent act.

The acts alleged are supplying or administering poisonous or dangerous matter in a manner so reckless or negligent as to endanger human life or safety. The acts were said to have occurred in October and November 2016.

No details were given in court, but a press release from police earlier this year indicated that the charges had to do with cosmetic injections.

Since the defendant required an interpreter of the Spanish language, it was expected that trial would take three days.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko indicated that the prosecution’s case would include expert evidence.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes said he expected more material to be disclosed by the Crown.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats set trial to start on Monday, March 26, 2018 for three days. A case management hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1. The defendant’s bail was continued until then.