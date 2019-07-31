Zunilda Anaya Baldovino, a beautician charged with two counts of committing reckless and negligent acts, was found guilty on both charges by Magistrate Philippa McFarlane on Wednesday morning.

Baldovino was not present when the magistrate read her verdict and a warrant was filed for her arrest.

The beautician was accused of improperly administering facial injections to two complainants in October and November of 2016. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2017.

Baldovino’s trial commenced in August 2018 and did not conclude until earlier this year.

‘Dangerous’ substance

Magistrate McFarlane said that after considering a significant amount of evidence, she was satisfied that Baldovino had administered a “dangerous” substance in a way that was negligent. “She plainly owed each complainant a duty of care”, the magistrate said as she delivered her verdict. “That duty of care was breached.”

Magistrate McFarlane found that administering the substance – which was found to be consistent with silicone or a silicone filler – endangered the safety of the two complainants. At minimum, said Magistrate McFarlane, an infection was caused as a result of the reaction to the substance injected.

The court heard the testimony of five medical doctors during the course of the trial. More than one of the doctors indicated that they believed the substance injected was silicone or a silicone filler.

Magistrate McFarlane said Wednesday that although they could not be certain the same substance was used on both complainants, there is sufficient circumstantial evidence to make that very likely.

Verdict read in absentia

The sentencing occurred at 9:30am, and after waiting about 15 minutes for the defendant to arrive, Magistrate McFarlane told defence counsel Jonathon Hughes that she would like to proceed in her absence.

The magistrate read the verdict and said she would swear out a warrant for the defendant’s arrest.

“I’m not prepared to grant unconditional bail going forward,” said Magistrate McFarlane prior to swearing out the warrant. “I’m more minded than not to consider bail in some form.”

Magistrate McFarlane said that Baldovino would be sentenced on 11 Sept.