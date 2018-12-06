The trial of Zunilda Anaya Baldovino was delayed again on Thursday and adjourned to a later date.

Ms. Baldovino, who has pleaded not guilty to two charges of doing reckless and negligent acts, is accused of working at a beauty salon and supplying or administering “medicine or poison or dangerous matter” in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or safety.

The trial began in August, and two complainants have testified about receiving facial injections from Ms. Baldovino. The court heard from the second complainant back in November, and then the court adjourned to Thursday. However on Thursday, both the Crown counsel and defense requested an adjournment.

Due to a scheduling snafu, many of the witnesses were told by the Crown that it was not necessary to appear on Thursday. Magistrate Philippa McFarlane asked both sides how much longer they thought the trial would last, and the Crown estimated one additional day. The defense asked to set aside two days.

Magistrate McFarlane directed both sides to be back in court to continue the trial on March 5 and 7.