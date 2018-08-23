Trial began on Wednesday for Zunilda Anaya Baldovino, who has pleaded not guilty to two charges of doing reckless and negligent acts.

Ms. Baldovino worked in a beauty salon at the time of the alleged acts, November and December 2016.

The first witness said she had a treatment from Ms. Baldovino on Nov. 12, 2016, and she had not felt much pain; it just felt a little different than previously. Three days later, Ms. Baldovino injected her face in three places. Immediately, it felt different and was very painful.

She said she sat up and asked what it was and Ms. Baldovino told her, “This is something else that will make your face much more beautiful.”

The witness, referred to as E for privacy reasons, said she did not continue the treatment because of the pain. She explained she had begun seeing Ms. Baldovino because her complexion was dry.

After the injections, her face became red and hot and swollen in the three places she had been injected. She called Ms. Baldovino, who told her she would bring her pills and a cream. When Ms. Baldovino came to the house, she rubbed Vicks VapoRub on the lumps of E’s face. E said it was hurting and had her stop.

Ms. Baldovino had brought a man with her who was said to be a doctor, but E’s husband would not allow the man to touch her.

After a few days, E said she went to see another doctor, who said he could not effectively treat her without knowing what had been injected. She said the doctor talked with Ms. Baldovino by phone and heard that the substance was “Bio-complex.” Other substances were also named.

Questioned by defense attorney Jonathon Hughes on Thursday morning, E agreed that when she had other treatments from Ms. Baldovino, usually her face was cleaned before and after the procedure. She also agreed that on Nov. 15 she left before her face was cleaned.

She denied having any other cosmetic procedures. She denied threatening to call police because Ms. Baldovino did not give her money. She indicated her concern was wanting to know what the substance was that had been injected.

Mr. Hughes suggested that Ms. Baldovino did not cause the problem with E’s face and she was trying to shift the blame. The witness disagreed.

The second witness called by Crown counsel Darlene Oko was Dr. Rebeca De Miguel, a dermatologist who saw E on Nov. 25, 2016. She observed the woman’s swollen and red face and was told by her that she had treatment with vitamins.

Dr. De Miguel thought E’s condition could be a complication from a “filler” and not vitamins. She observed that the bumps on E’s face were leaking, which is a sign of infection. She first dealt with E’s pain and infection. She performed a biopsy and had the material sent to a laboratory in Miami. After receiving a report, she asked if the characteristics of the substance were compatible with a silicone product. She was told yes.

Dr. De Miguel said silicone filler was difficult to remove. She noted that the filler itself could cause inflammation or the condition could be the result of the person’s body trying to reject the foreign body.

Three doctors were scheduled to give evidence on Thursday and a second complainant/victim was expected to give evidence on Friday.