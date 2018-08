The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is investigating a suspected arson in Prospect, George Town Tuesday night.

Flames broke out at a home on Almond Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured in the fire, but several people inside the home had to evacuate.

“The Cayman Islands Fire Service has investigated the incident and determined that this fire is an act of arson. As a result, a full police investigation has been launched into this incident,” an RCIPS statement read.