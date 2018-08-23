Road closures, speed zones for back-to-school

Police are warning drivers to be on the lookout as back-to-school time approaches.

Most government schools and many private schools will restart on Monday, and at least one road closure will be in effect.

Between 7-8:30 a.m. weekdays, Poindexter Road in the Prospect area (south of Prospect Primary) will be closed to all drivers, except residents of that area and those with children attending the nearby primary school.

“This is due to a large number of complaints from the residents of the Prospect area regarding poor traffic conditions and speeding in the residential areas,” an RCIPS statement read.

Fines for speeding in designated school zones are assessed at double the normal rate – $40 per mile-an-hour over the speed limit.

Police also warned drivers that swerving around a school bus or passing while the vehicle is picking up or dropping off children is illegal.

“If you live in areas such as the eastern districts and are going into the George Town district, you should plan to leave home earlier than you have during the summer months,” Police Sgt. Alain Belanger said. “The reason for this is that there will be more cars travelling in the same direction at the same time on the weekdays during the school days.”

Police promised an increase in officer presence around school zones in the coming weeks.