Free youth football camps this month

George Town Sports Club, in association with the Cayman Islands Football Association, is hosting free Summer Youth Football Camps from Monday, Aug. 7 to Friday, Aug. 11 for girls and boys ages 5 to 12 at the CIFA Centre of Excellence on Poindexter Road in Prospect.

Camps for boys will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with sessions for boys ages 5 to 8 from 8:30-10 a.m. and boys ages 9 to 12 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Camps for girls will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, with sessions for girls ages 5 to 8 from 8:30-10 a.m. and girls ages 9 to 12 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Registration forms can be completed and submitted on the mornings of the camps at the CIFA Centre of Excellence. Sign-in begins at 7:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., respectively. Organizers will be at the field from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Parents are reminded to drop off their kids after 7:30 a.m. and are required to collect their children by noon. Campers should come dressed for football practice in shirts, shorts, socks and sneakers/football boots. Water, Gatorade and ice will be provided.

Players and coaches from Covenant College, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III, four-year institution, will be leading the camps. They are on island through Aug. 13 as part of a pre-season training camp in preparation for their 2017/2018 college season.

During their visit, Covenant College will also be playing a number of practice games against local opposition, including the Cayman Islands Under-20 National Team, George Town Sports Club, Academy Sports Club and a Premier League Select Team.

Registration forms are available from Neil Murray at 925-8793 or Lee Ramoon at 516-5174 or via email at [email protected]