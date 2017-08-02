Youngsters flocked to the Arts and Recreation Centre at Camana Bay on July 29 for the Shooting Stars 3-on-3 basketball tournament organized by Star 92.7FM.

Teams competed in three age divisions: 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15. In all, 48 players hit the court for the official closing tournament of Camana Bay’s Mixed Sports Camp and Basketball Camp.

“I’m very pleased. I think the turnout has been one of the best, even though we took a two-year hiatus,” Star 92.7FM’s Program Director John Watler said in a press release.

There was lots of entertainment on the court, as children showcased their skills and had fun in a competitive environment, the press release states. The tournament ended with a thrilling final in the 13-15 age group. The Skinny Squad of Ayo Oremule and brothers Joshua and Micah O’Garro defeated Showtime Ballers in overtime to win the trophies.

In the 10-12 division, Dream Team took the honors after beating Jaguars in the final. Both teams were comprised of players from the CI Hoopsters basketball club. The champions of Dream Team were D’Andre Rankin, Josh Gardener, Amar Christian and Nathaniel Anderson.

Both Skinny Squad and Dream Team were undefeated through the tournament.

Rockets won the 7-9 group, defeating Spinners 3-0 in the series to determine the winner.

Watler said his station wanted to bring back the Shooting Stars tournament, as well as focus on younger players, because “we realized that people aren’t putting on a lot of events geared towards the children. We feel that exercise and sport are the best ways to keep children out of trouble, motivate them to be better, and use up some of the energy that they have.”

The National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) was selected as the beneficiary charity for the event.

“We are very thankful to the Star 92.7 team for choosing the NCVO as the beneficiary of this year’s event,” said NCVO Coordinator Mona Meade. “The tournament aligns perfectly with the NCVO’s work in supporting children and families within the community, and by providing this event with free registration, it encourages future basketball stars to hone their skills in a tournament setting.

Two of the players in the tournament – David Swan and Kobe Meade – won autographed basketballs signed by Cody Zeller of the Charlotte Hornets from a raffle to benefit the NCVO.

Star 92.7FM thanked all of the sponsors and others who helped make the tournament a success.