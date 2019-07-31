Lord Ahmad retained as overseas territories minister

Lord Tariq Ahmad survived a ruthless reshuffle of the Conservative party leadership to retain his position as Minister with responsibility for the British Overseas Territories, following Boris Johnson’s election as the UK’s new Prime Minister.

At least half the Cabinet resigned or was sacked after Johnson took office last week. Among the high-profile casualties was Johnson’s leadership rival and Lord Ahmad’s former boss, Jeremy Hunt, who has been replaced by Dominic Raab as Foreign Secretary.

Raab confirmed this week that Lord Ahmad would be retained as a minister of state in the foreign office, keeping his responsibility for the territories.

Ahmad tweeted a picture of himself with Johnson on Monday, writing that he was “honoured” to continue in the role.

Last week the Tory peer welcomed the election of Johnson, who defeated Hunt in a poll of the Conservative party membership, writing on Twitter, “Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson @Conservatives time to get behind our new leader and Prime Minister elect – he has the vision to unite our party, the plan to deliver Brexit & build a new future for our incredible country – let’s do it.”