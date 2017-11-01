Pirates Week activities begin this weekend on Cayman Brac when pirates and wenches will invade the island for some swashbuckling fun.

Pirates Week started 40 years ago and has turned into one of Cayman’s most anticipated annual festivals, bringing locals and wannabe swashbucklers from around the world to participate in days of buccaneering fun.

The festivities on the Brac will get started at 3:30 p.m. Friday at La Esperanza Resort in Watering Place. Pirates and their associates will kick off the dance party at 5:30 p.m., lasting until 2 a.m.

On Saturday, events will move to the Brac Heritage House at 218 Northeast Bay Road, from 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., where a host of heritage day activities will be taking place, including demonstrations, craft stalls, live music and a traditional tea party.

The Heritage House Craft Markets feature an impressive array of handcrafts and island flavor, including jewelry, underwater photography, historical books, thatch work and assorted arts.

Also on Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the streets will come alive with the much anticipated and colorful Float Parade, which will be followed by a happy hour and finale party.

On Sunday, the pirates will bid farewell and, in honor of their departure, a farewell lunch is planned at La Esperanza from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pirates Week festivities will move to Grand Cayman on Nov. 9, when George Town will come alive with the CUC “Pan In De City” steel pan competition. Junior and senior steel pan bands will showcase their talent in harmony at the huge gathering of musicians. The festival will take place throughout the week on Grand Cayman and then move to Little Cayman on Friday, Nov. 17.