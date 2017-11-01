Regal Cinemas Camana Bay Stadium 6 will be rebranded next month as “Camana Bay Cinema,” the Dart Enterprises company Active Capital Ltd. announced on Wednesday.

Active Capital stated that after the Regal Entertainment Group’s contract to operate the cinema closes at the end of this month, the Dart-owned company will run the facilities independently.

“Operating independently gives us the flexibility to give our customers even more of what they want and to continue improving the experience for cinemagoers in the Cayman Islands,” said Active Capital Operations Manager Simon Watson in a press release.

The cinema will maintain its distribution channels and be able to continue its regular schedule of new releases. It will also continue events such as Kids Club, Classics at the Cinema, and Culture at the Cinema.

However, the Regal Loyalty program will close at the end of the month, “so existing members are encouraged to use up their points by Nov. 30,” Active Capital stated. A new loyalty program will be launched in January.

The Camana Bay movie theater originally opened in Nov. 2007 and was operated by the U.S.-based Hollywood Theaters.

In Feb. 2013, Regal Entertainment Group purchased Hollywood Theaters for roughly US$191 million.