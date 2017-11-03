Cayman Brac launches Pirates Week

As is tradition, Cayman Brac will be opening the Pirates Week Festival this weekend. Pirates Week celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, so organizers are going all-out to make events particularly special.

If you haven’t already booked your flights to the Brac, you might want to do so now. Seats tend to fill up quickly on the weekend.

These are the events on the schedule for Cayman Brac:

Nov. 3

3:30 p.m.-midnight

Watering Place

Pirates and wenches gather for possibly the longest happy hour in history. The event leads into the Pirates Party Kick-Off Dance, going into the wee hours, and christening the official start of Cayman Brac’s celebration.

Nov. 4

8 a.m.-11:45 p.m.

Heritage House

The day begins with Heritage Day events, including demos, craft stalls, live music and a traditional tea party. The much anticipated Float Parade takes to the streets at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Happy Hour and Finale Party from 6-11:45 p.m.

Nov. 5

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

La Esperanza

The Pirates Farewell Lunch is a Cayman Brac tradition. No matter what marauding has gone before, parlay is reached between the Pirates and the islanders and all fights are forgotten over some good food and grog.

For more information on everything Pirates Week, visit the website at www.piratesweekfestival.com.