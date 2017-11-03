Model Khoudia Diop headlines fashion weekend

The 2017 staging of the Allure Fashion and Jazz Weekend will kick off on Saturday at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands with none other than Instagram sensation Khoudia Diop headlining the night. The world-famous Senegalese model will join local models walking for international and local designers at the third staging of the star-studded weekend.

The event will be hosted by Cayman’s sizzling fashionista, Danielle Walters.

Diop is an activist for anti-bullying and was featured in “The Colored Girl Project,” an online campaign aimed at redefining beauty for black women of every skin tone. Speaking about Diop’s inclusion in the weekend’s events, executive director of the Allure Fashion and Jazz Weekend, Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden, notes that, “We wanted to bring to the fore, in a positive light, the issues about self-esteem and imagery. We chose Khoudia to be a part of the event as she exemplifies what it means to be confident in who we are as women.”

She further states that one of the objectives of the weekend is to create a change in how the beauty and fashion industry views women and the beauty ideal.

Some of the designers expected to showcase their lines include Yumi Katsura Couture, BFyne Designs, Romeo Hunte and local designer Sharaine Chin, founder and CEO of The Finishing Touch. McGaw-Lumsden says that this year’s staging will see rich culturally diversification fused with bold creativity through the bridal collection by Yumi Katsura couture; vibrant and exotic creations from BFyne; bold and daring designs from These Pink lips and Hollywood-inspired collections from D. Auxilly.

Patrons are being encouraged to get their tickets early and come prepared to experience an amazing night of cutting-edge pieces from some of the island’s best designers who have styled celebrities such as Beyoncé, Halle Berry, Cardi B and Pink. There will also be an opportunity to meet the designers and shop or make orders from some of their designs.

The show will start with a great jazz selection from a young talented jazz musician, Beneil Miller, followed by the fashion show, which starts at 8 p.m.

Valet parking is available and ticket prices range from $125 to $175. Tickets are available at Carey’s Karma Closet or the Finishing Touch.