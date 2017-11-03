Camana Bay will officially be 10 years old next week, and so the public is invited to a birthday party to mark this important anniversary.

On Thursday, head to Camana Bay between 4 and 7 p.m. to join the celebrations. Lining the Crescent will be market stalls with restaurants cooking up their take on a traditional Caymanian fish fry.

Grab a drink from one of the mobile bars, take a seat al fresco overlooking the water and await a fabulous firework display when the sun goes down. With live entertainment from local bands Big Sun and The Neverines, a photo booth to capture memories and a community art project in which all can participate, the party will celebrate all that Camana Bay is known for – family-friendly community events featuring delicious food and a warm atmosphere. Yes, there will be cake!

Social media

Visitors to Camana Bay are encouraged to share any memories from the last 10 years in the Town Centre for an entry into a random draw for a $100 Camana Bay Gift Card. Each photo shared on social media using the hashtag #CamanaBay will be entered into the draw with the winner to be announced on Tuesday.

Upcoming events

Make sure to keep Camana Bay on the calendar through to the end of the year, as the Town Centre’s 10th annual holiday season sees the celebration of a decade of magic. From the always popular Tree Lighting on Nov. 18 to Cayman 27’s Parade of Lights lighting up the harbour on Dec. 2 to a New Year’s Eve celebration including two firework shows, the fun won’t stop.

Enjoy festive events every week, from weekly Santa photos with the family (or pets at Santa Paws!) to fitness with the Santa Run, to a seasonal Holiday Farmers & Artisans Market every Wednesday from noon-7 p.m.

For full party details and more on this milestone anniversary, visit www.camanabay.com/10th-anniversary.