Cayman announces boxing team for Caribbean Championships

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association has announced its delegation for the Caribbean Championships in St. Lucia next month.

The team will consist of seven male boxers – Dariel Ebanks, Diego Rodriguez, Alex Smith, Aaron Miller, Deandre Rowe, Thase Watler and Keanu McField-Jackson – and three female boxers – Brandy Barnes, Chambria Dalhouse and 14-year-old Neandra Forbes-Morgan.

Another young boxer, Aldene “Jr” Forbes-Morgan, who at 12 years old is technically too young for the competition, may also be joining the group, as boxing expert James Beckles is trying to source opponents for him so he can gain international experience as well.

Elite Marble and Granite funded International Boxing Association judge and referee Beckles to work with the local boxing association to try to improve, modernize and restructure the program over the last three weeks.

Beckles saw Cayman’s young boxers in action at Champions Night on Sunday, Oct. 29.

He assisted the association in putting together the team for the Caribbean Championships, which is also known as the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament.

Boxing Association President Leyla Jackson said in a press release, “For many of them, this will be their first opportunity to box at an international level and the Championships will be an excellent platform for them to represent Team Cayman, assess their skills and gain crucial competition exposure in a developmental setting.”

The development opportunities also extend beyond the boxers. Cayman Islands Boxing Association board member Ernest Barnes is also hoping to enhance his skills by attending the coaching course being provided at the competition. Rogerio Pitta is training toward his 1* AIBA Referee and Judges Qualification course.