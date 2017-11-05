Competition fierce in volleyball league

Indoor Volleyball action in the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation’s National League continued Saturday, Oct. 28 at the First Baptist Church as the Heineken Honeys took on Clyde Built Construction Lady Knights in a rematch.

The Lady Knights would once again reign supreme, defeating the Honeys in two straight sets 25-17 and 25-9, with Meghan O’Doherty delivering seven kills and Megan Wickens five kills and six service aces on the night. The Honey’s Elena Testori scored two service aces and two kills to lead her team as the Lady Knights showcased great defensive play led by Ashley Hardcastle who had three big digs.

In the second women’s game, the undefeated First Baptist Church and Philippine Volleyball Club Ladies (FPC) team played the Spike Girls, in another rematch. While their previous match went to three sets, FPC made quick work of the Spike Girls who were missing their top player Heather Thompson, defeating them in two straight sets 25-11 and 25-23.

Chante Smith-Johnson once again led the way for FPC with nine kills, four digs and a block kill for the night, with additional contributions from Lisa Strachan and Karla Patzi Cayoja who combined for a further five kills and three digs.

The Spike Girls looked to Jenny Stuesser for offense as she scored a team high-five kills and one service ace. Defensively, JoAnna Poyssick of the Spike Girls played well with five big digs but the team simply lacked enough offensive fire power to compete.

In men’s action, unbeaten Team Chemistry suffered two stinging losses as they were unable to field enough players for their Saturday match against First Baptist Church and their Monday fixture against the Burger King Knights putting Knights at the top of the standings.

First Baptist maintains control in Ladies Division

On Tuesday night, the Heineken Honeys played the undefeated First Baptist Church and Philippine Volleyball Club Ladies team in what was expected to be a one-sided match. FPC crushed the Honeys 25-15 behind a combined five kills and service ace from Chante Smith-Johnson and Chlouie Gaetos from FPC.

The second set, however, would be marred with numerous errors which allowed the Honeys to take advantage to win 26-16.

In the third set, Smith-Johnson again re-asserted herself to add a further six kills to end the night with nine kills but it was not enough to hold off an emboldened Honeys team who would win the final set 25-21 and handed FPC their first loss of the season. For the Honeys, it was a total team effort, however, youngster Lauren Scott was a real bright spot, scoring two service aces, two kills and a block kill for the game.

In the late match, the Heineken Honeys played the Spike Girls in another match that would go to three sets.

In the first set, the Spike Girls won easily 25-14 behind four kills from Heather Thompson and three service aces from Rachel Krig. However, the second was flipped as the Honeys jumped out to a lead thanks to two service aces, two kills and two digs by Elena Testori, and two kills from youngster Lauren Scott, who finished the evening with a team high six kills, eight digs and a block kill.

The Honeys would win the second set 25-12 to force a third deciding set. In the third match, the Spike Girls unleashed their full offense to win 25-18 against a clearly fatigued Honeys teams. For the Spike Girls, it was JoAnna Poyssick with two aces, four kills and three digs, Heather Thompson with 10 kills and three digs and Rachel Krig with four service aces and six digs.

Games continue on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings at the First Baptist Church and the schedule can be found on www.civf.ky.