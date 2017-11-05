Three men facing separate charges had those charges put to them in Grand Court on Friday, when they entered pleas of not guilty and their trial dates were confirmed.

Sven Brett Connor was charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress to a named female in George Town on Aug. 10 this year. He elected trial by jury and the matter was set for three days, starting March 5.

Matthew Anthony Whittaker was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and three rounds of .22 ammunition at Northward Prison on May 6 this year. He elected trial by jury and the matter was set for five days, starting Feb. 5.

Jerome Jamaine Cunningham was charged with inflicting grievous bodily in an incident that occurred on Nov. 17, 2016, at a premises along Eastern Avenue. His trial, also by jury, was scheduled for March 5.