George Town man charged with rape

A George Town resident was charged with rape on Friday following an incident around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday where police found the suspect and a woman in distress at a George Town home.

The 24-year-old was also charged with making threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wrongful confinement, intentional harassment, and causing alarm or distress.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement, police responded to a 911 report of a person in distress. After responding, police arrested the man on suspicion of assault and harassment.

Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez placed him on remand at Northward Prison. He is scheduled to appear before the Grand Court on Nov. 17.