Zariah Anglin of Grace Christian Academy was given the title “Tourism Ambassador” last week after winning the annual Tourism Speak-Off debate.

Ms. Anglin, who won $1,000 as her prize, will represent the Cayman Islands throughout 2018 at local and international forums.

The Tourism Speak-Off, which was hosted by the Ministry and Department of Tourism and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, was held on Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Kimpton Seafire resort.

It is a program that encourages tourism awareness among high school students from a local and global perspective.

In a first for the event, there was a tie at the end of the regular debate and a tie-breaker question was asked of the top two students – each debater was challenged to present what his/her favorite tourism product is in the Cayman Islands and why.