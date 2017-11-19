Private schools ready to compete for track and field glory

The eighth staging of the Private High Schools Track and Field Championships will take place at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The one-day meet will feature some of Grand Cayman’s top youth and junior athletes from St. Ignatius, Triple C, Cayman Academy, Cayman Prep, Cayman International School, Hope Academy, Grace Christian Academy, Montessori By the Sea and Wesleyan Christian High School.

For the first time, athletes at the meet will wear the following distinguishing colors of their school: St. Ignatius, navy blue; Triple C, orange; Cayman Academy, green and yellow; Hope Academy, red; Cayman Prep, light blue; Montessori By the Sea, yellow; and Grace Christian Academy, white. Both Cayman International School and Wesleyan are yet to determine their colors for the meet.

On the track, the athletes will compete in year groups 7 through 13 in the 100 meter, 200m, 800m, 1500m and relay events. The boys will also compete in the 400m, and the girls in the 300m. On the field, all year groups will compete in long jump and shot put events, while in the high jump they will compete in combined 7-9 and 10-13 year categories.

Each team is allowed a maximum of two athletes per individual event, and an athlete may compete in a maximum of four individual events and the relay. Points are awarded for the top eight finishers on a scoring of 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 in the individual events, and doubled in the relay. If more than eight students are entered in a track event, the winners will be decided on a “timed finals” basis.

Medals will be presented for the top three finishers in each event, with the highest male and female point earners in each division being awarded with the group’s respective age group trophies and the most outstanding male and female athlete at the meet earning the Victor Ludorum and Victrix Ludorum trophies.

Three school trophies are up for the grabs. The Small Schools trophy will be competed for by all schools, except for St. Ignatius and Cayman Prep, who will compete between themselves for the Big Schools trophy. Both big schools will tussle with the small schools, competing as a combined entity, for the Murray Westerborg overall champions prize.

Cayman Prep are the defending big schools champion, while Cayman Academy will defend the small schools trophy, and the combined small schools are the current holders of the Murray Westerborg trophy. The Championship has produced a number of national youth and junior representatives over its seven year history.

The public is invited to attend to cheer on the athletes.