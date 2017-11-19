Police warn about thefts from cars

Police are warning the public to keep their car doors locked and not to keep valuables in vehicles, after noting that there had been several thefts from parked vehicles in recent weeks.

Inspector Lloyd Marriott, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s area commander for West Bay, said that as the holiday season approaches, the public should be more vigilant about securing their vehicles.

“We are concerned about the number of thefts from parked vehicles that have occurred over the past few weeks,” Inspector Marriott said. “These are usually crimes of opportunity, so it’s well worth taking the extra time to make sure your vehicle is secured.”