US visitor dies while snorkeling

Two men got into difficulty in the water off Cemetery Beach

A 64-year-old man from the United States was pronounced dead after snorkeling off West Bay’s Cemetery Beach on Saturday, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

The man was snorkeling with a 57-year-old man before 4 p.m. on Saturday, when the two got into difficulties in the water, stated RCIPS Chief Inspector Frank Owens.

Fire officers, police and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, and both men were taken to the hospital, where the 64-year-old visitor was pronounced dead.

The second man was kept at the hospital under observation, but his condition was not thought to be life threatening, Mr. Owens said on Saturday.

Both men were visiting Cayman with their families.

Police did not give any more details regarding the incident and had not released the victim’s name by press time Sunday.

The RCIPS marine department continues to investigate the incident, Mr. Owens said.

This is the seventh water-related death reported in the Cayman Islands this year.