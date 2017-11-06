Cayman Democratic Party chair resigns

The long-time chairwoman of the Cayman Islands Democratic Party resigned Monday, citing “personal reasons.”

Theresa ‘Tessa’ Bodden wrote in an email sent Monday that she made the decision to resign, effective immediately. She declined to give any further explanation for the resignation.

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with the CDP over the nearly five years that I have been the chair [since February 2013] and I wish the party every continued success,” she said.

The CDP, which was founded in 2001 as the United Democratic Party, only managed to get three of its candidates elected during the May 2017 election despite contesting 11 seats.

Ms. Bodden was not one of those successful candidates. She contested George Town East, but lost to Progressives party incumbent Roy McTaggart.

CDP leader, Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, said Ms. Bodden had given him advance notice of her departure, with the party’s annual general meeting coming up on Nov. 18.

“She has given invaluable service to the party and I thank her sincerely,” Mr. Bush said.

Mr. Bush, who has led the CDP/UDP since its inception, said he would make a further statement about Ms. Bodden’s resignation later on.