20 crashes, 3 DUIs reported over weekend

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service recorded at least 20 crashes during the past weekend for the second weekend in a row and at least the fifth time so far this year.

Police also arrested four people this weekend during road safety checks. Three of those arrests were for suspected driving under the influence.

RCIPS Inspector Ian Yearwood said there were some incidents where drivers attempted to avoid police, putting others at risk.

In one case early Saturday morning, police stopped a Honda Civic at a roadblock. The Honda’s driver attempted to evade the roadblock, police said. Ganja was found following a search of the car and its driver, an 18-year-old West Bay man, was arrested.

Sunday afternoon, police responded to a crash on Batabano Road in West Bay where the passenger in a Black Honda was critically injured after the car slammed into a light pole. The driver, 25, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and careless driving.

“Those who leave the scene of an accident, or attempt to evade police roadblocks and fail to stop, will only compound their problems when caught,” Inspector Yearwood said.

The weekend of Oct. 27-29 saw some 30 vehicle crashes over the three-day period during heavy rains. Mr. Yearwood said a large number of those accidents were also blamed on suspected drunk driving.