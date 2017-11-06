Police: Weapons used in two robbery attempts

Two attempted robberies over the past weekend resulted in one victim being sent to the hospital with stab wounds, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Nothing was taken in either incident.

The first attack happened late Friday or early Saturday. Police were called to the Cayman Islands Hospital around 1 a.m. Saturday where a man was being treated for stab wounds.

Officers said the man was attacked by two suspects outside his Washington Boulevard home in George Town. The man fought off the suspects, after they demanded his cellphone, but was stabbed in the leg and arm during the fight. He was treated and released from the hospital over the weekend.

The second attack happened on Sunday night around 9:20 p.m. on Boilers Road in George Town.

In that incident, a woman reported she was walking home when a man approached and put a “sharp object” to her side while demanding money. The suspect was startled by a passing vehicle, the victim said, and ran off.

“The police are investigating both incidents and advising members of the public to exercise caution when walking at night,” a statement on the attempted robberies read. “If an area is not well-lit, then avoid walking through it altogether or carry a flashlight. Try to walk in a group, if possible, and be aware of your surroundings.”