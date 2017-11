A man suspected of stealing a weapon and ammunition from an East End home Saturday was arrested Sunday by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police said a rifle and “several rounds of ammunition” were taken from the home of a licensed firearm holder.

The 23-year-old suspect, who is from East End district, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an unlicensed firearm and also on suspicion of causing damage to property.

The weapon and ammunition were recovered shortly after the arrest.