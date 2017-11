A snorkeler who died Saturday after getting into difficulty off Cemetery Beach in West Bay has been named by police as Rodney Lamb.

Dr. Lamb, 64, an obstetrician from Colorado, had been visiting the Cayman Islands with his family.

A second man, age 57, also got into difficulty at the time. He was treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital and later released.

The fatality is the seventh water-related death in Cayman this year.