Additional police officers have been seconded to the George Town waterfront amid an influx of cruise ship visitors.

Several major cruise lines have moved ships from eastern Caribbean routes in the wake of two major hurricanes that caused serious damage to infrastructure in popular tourist hot spots, including Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

Around 70 additional cruise calls are expected in George Town, bringing an additional 250,000 passengers between now and April, according to the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands.

In the last few days, the capital has started to feel the impact of that influx with the streets flooded with cruise ship tourists.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has diverted additional resources to help deal with the large crowds in the town center.

Superintendent Robert Graham said police were assisting with traffic control.

“The island has a large number of visitors on the waterfront at certain times this month,” he said, “and having greater police visibility and presence, just helping cars and pedestrians come and go, is reassuring to everyone.

“This includes those who live or work nearby and need to conduct their regular business during peak season. At the same time, we are balancing police resources with the daily requirements in other areas to ensure we are meeting the needs of the entire island.”

The Port Authority schedule, through the end of December, shows at least seven days when six ships will be in port at one time. The busiest single day will be next Tuesday, Nov. 14, when 21,084 passengers will arrive in George Town.