Cox Lumber to shutter Eastern Avenue store

Cox Lumber will close its store on Eastern Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 25, the company announced this week.

The announcement stated the store would close so company officials can focus on the Cox Bodden Town superstore and distribution center, as well as a new drive-thru contractor yard in Industrial Park, which is scheduled to open Dec. 1.

“Cox Lumber is committed to focusing on the future construction needs of Cayman,” said Cox Lumber Executive Chairman Kyle Hooker. “We see future expansion of the eastern districts, so our Bodden Town superstore is ideally placed, while we continue to build and grow our new purpose-built Drive-Thru Contractor Yard, for the convenience of our contractor customer base.”

Cox Lumber Vice President Joe Shetler touted the soon-to-be-open drive-thru yard as a way to better serve customers on Grand Cayman.

“Through extensive consultation with over 50 local contractors, we have listened to the needs of the construction industry,” he said. “This feedback has lead us to the expansion of our lumber yard facility to include the drive-thru contractor yard concept. This expansion will enable our core contractor customers to be more efficient and successful, ultimately benefiting the growth in Cayman.”

The Eastern Avenue store was opened in 1989 as Cox owner Linton Tibbetts’s first store on Grand Cayman, according to Cayman Compass archives.

Before that Mr. Tibbetts had been shipping building materials to Cayman from Florida since 1948, but had a gentleman’s agreement with West Bay lumber yard owner Spurgeon Ebanks that he would not operate in Grand Cayman until Mr. Ebanks retired.

The Tibbetts family sold Cox Lumber Co. to a subsidiary of The Home Depot in 2006 while continuing to own and operate the stores in Cayman. The company also owns and operates Tibbetts Lumber Co., which has five locations in Florida.

In May 2015, Cox opened its “superstore” in Bodden Town – the longtime dream of the late founder Mr. Tibbetts.