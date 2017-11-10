Split verdicts in cocaine conspiracy trial

Three men facing various charges of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs were found guilty of one or more charges after a Grand Court jury deliberated on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Ian Duncan was found guilty on two charges by unanimous verdicts, guilty on two charges by a verdict of 6-1, and not guilty on two further charges.

Wayne Carlos Myles was found guilty on one charge by a unanimous verdict and not guilty on a second charge.

Ukel Dixon, who faced one charge, was found guilty by a unanimous verdict.

Each man had been charged with conspiring with Alexander Adrian Ebanks, who pleaded guilty last year to various drug charges, based on records of phone conversations with Ebanks. When he was arrested in 2015, his phones were seized and analyzed; messages were seen between his phones and phones attributed to the defendants.

The jury of four men and three women had binders of material showing the dates, times and frequently the contents of the messages.

For Duncan and Myles, each charge related to a specific date. For Dixon, the one charge related to a period of about a month.

The jurors in the case before Justice Charles Quin took about five hours to reach their verdicts.

Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin did not object to bail for the men pending sentence. She noted that Robert Cialon, who entered guilty pleas before the trial got under way, was scheduled to return for sentencing on Feb. 2, 2018. She suggested the same return date for these three men.

Defense attorneys agreed and Justice Quin said he would order social inquiry reports for all three.