Lydia Warren leaves legacy of medical advocacy

The woman who inspired a movement to legalize medicinal cannabis in the Cayman Islands has died. Lydia Warren, 37, passed away Wednesday evening after a battle with lung cancer. She would have been 38 on Nov. 21.

Husband Dennie Warren Jr. shared a public message on social media Thursday morning: “At 6:32 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2017 you left us to be with Jesus. We will miss you! Thank you for our two beautiful children! They are well on their way to being as intelligent and sweet as you were. I will continue to foster the love for learning that we want them to have. RIP my love.”

The message produced an outpouring of support and hundreds of reactions from Cayman’s community and those touched by Ms. Warren’s life.

Her fight against cancer inspired Mr. Warren to advocate for medical cannabis before the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly. The petition proved successful and in October 2016, lawmakers unanimously approved cannabis oils and tinctures with a doctor’s prescription.

Ms. Warren was active in the community and was honored as a Young Caymanian Leadership Awards finalist in 2014. The Warrens have two children; Leah, 9, and Ashton, 4.